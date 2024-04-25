Damian Priest Isn’t The Only Judgment Day Member Teasing His Exit

The Judgment Day may have another member who is planning to leave.

The Judgment Day has emerged as a top act, with the faction being one of WWE’s most popular draws on television, whether on Monday Night Raw or NXT. Fans praised the group for their work on television in the past year.

Edge originally led the group, and he brought in Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted out of the group, so Finn Balor replaced him, and they later added Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

In recent weeks, following WrestleMania, Priest has hinted at leaving the group now that he is World Heavyweight Champion and the Draft is approaching.

McDonah may be joining him in leaving, as evidenced by this tweet from Monday’s episode of RAW, where Ricochet and Andrade discussed McDonaugh and Santos Escobar: