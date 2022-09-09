Damian Priest on Backstage Atmosphere During Vince McMahon’s Regime, WWE Changes

Damian Priest recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

Here are the highlights:

The atmosphere backstage during Vince McMahon’s regime:

“It’s just a little bit more fluent as far as the approach, getting to speak to him. There was this idea of Mr. McMahon, I think, more so than it actually was — like, everybody just thought that that guy on TV was the guy backstage, so there’s a nervousness to approach him and speak to him.”

How things have changed since Triple H took over:

“Hunter was my introduction to the WWE. We came up with how I was gonna present myself on TV together, so there’s that familiarity. So I think for most, there’s a comfortableness because people have worked with him for so long. … He’s very much the boss but there’s just a familiarity and a comfortableness. It’s just a different vibe, so I would say that’s the biggest change that we felt.”

