Damian Priest On Getting Praised By Paul Heyman After WWE RAW Promo

WWE star Damian Priest appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat to talk about a number of topics, including cutting a strong promo on World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER on this week’s RAW and getting praised by Paul Heyman after the segment.

Priest said, “I felt good, I felt comfortable. I was flowing. I just went in, and it just felt good. For instance, [Paul] Heyman was talking to me after, and he was like, ‘There’s no distinction between the character and the person. That’s you now.’ That felt good. I was appreciative of his words. For me, it felt smooth, man. I think I finally know how to just be me.”

