Damian Priest Says WWE Success Belongs To The Fans

WWE star Damian Priest spoke with Vegas Sports Daily during a WrestleMania After Dark event, discussing various topics, including how the company’s dedication contributed to the success of WrestleMania 41.

Priest said, “First, I’ll say this. When was the last time you not heard him say that? (Arenas being sold out) This is what we do, I say that because that’s what we do. Every PLE, every year, we’re raising the bar for ourselves. So we attribute that. It’s just the idea of just hard work. The fact that we just want to be better than yesterday for tomorrow.”

On doing it for the fans:

“That’s for our fans. Plain and simple. They’re the ones that are breaking the records, really, not us. So it’s the fans showing out because they love this product so much and that’s what it is. We’re giving the fans what they want, no matter what anybody thinks. That’s what’s happening right now and as long as they keep showing up, we’ll keep showing out.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.

