Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) No Longer Under Contract With WWE

Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) announced the following via X:

“As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. For business inquiries – [email protected]”

Kemp, the older brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, signed with WWE in August 2021. Kemp’s last WWE NXT match was on June 25th, 2024.