Dana White Reveals WWE Are Using People From His Team To Help Them In Different Areas

UFC President Dana White recently took part in the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how he hasn’t worked with WWE at all since the merger but as far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do and so is the UFC.

White said, “It’s very separate, I haven’t worked with them at all. I do what I do and they do what they do.”

“They’re using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas business-wise, but as far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do, and we’re very good at what we do, and that’s about as far as it goes with me.”

You can check out White’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)