Danhausen Files Trademark For “You Are Cursed!”

Danhausen has filed a new trademark application for one of his most recognizable catchphrases, moving to secure “YOU ARE CURSED!” following his recent debut in WWE.

The application was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 25 under serial number 99726702, with a listed first use in commerce dating back to December 2019—well before his time in both AEW and WWE.

The filing covers a wide range of uses across two main categories. On the merchandise side, it includes shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks. On the entertainment side, it spans services such as providing wrestling news and information online, wrestling exhibitions and performances, televised appearances, live appearances, and online interviews related to professional wrestling.

The move is particularly notable given that WWE had previously filed its own trademark applications tied to Danhausen-related terms, making this an interesting parallel development as both sides look to protect intellectual property connected to the character.

Danhausen made his WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on February 28 and has since appeared regularly on programming, often featuring in segments where he “curses” other WWE stars—moments that have generated strong engagement across social media.

He has yet to compete in an official WWE match. Prior to his arrival, Danhausen parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year following a run that helped establish him as one of the most recognizable personalities on the independent wrestling scene.