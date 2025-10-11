Dani Sekelsky Discusses Where She Sees Herself Creatively In WWE NXT

WWE LFG season two winner Dani Sekelsky spoke with TV Insider about various topics, including whether her victory holds more significance now since it was her second chance after season one.

Sekelsky said, “Absolutely. I think every one of us came in with big chips on our shoulders in Season 2. I think we were testing the waters, especially the people that were coming in with less than a few months of wrestling experience, including myself in Season 1. So, coming into Season 2, it was really that turnaround of now I understand what this is all like. We’re not coming here to learn. Now we’re coming here to win. It did mean more.”

On the injuries she suffered during the season two finale:

“Coming out of the finale of Season 2, I faced multiple injuries. Some that were shared on the show and others that weren’t. My main and immediate goal is to get myself healthy, stronger, go to our strength and conditioning here and our nutritionist this year and really take my body to the next level. So when that time comes where I make my formal NXT debut and have those opportunities coming, I’ll be ready physically and mentally. I’ve been working very hard in the gym. It’s definitely helped me out so much in the ring already, so I’m excited to keep going on that journey. Getting granted that NXT contract, every day you come into that Performance Center and all of us put in 110 percent. You never know when you’re going to get that opportunity. It could be, hey, you’re going on TV tonight. Winning that contract, it’s now over my head that my time is coming.”

On where she sees herself creatively in NXT:

“I could say maybe Chase U. is missing a girl in there. I don’t know, but for me right now, I’ve been thinking that I’d be grateful to face any girl on the roster. I’ve been thinking about my singles debut and the opportunity I can create within that. I’d love to work with Kelani Jordan or Lash Legend or anybody, but those two names came to mind for me because they are so dynamic and powerful. I’ve seen how far they’ve come from their professional athletic careers to now wrestling. I would be grateful to work with anyone, but storyline-wise, I’d let them take the reins on that. The moment I get that opportunity to step into the ring, I’ll seize it.”