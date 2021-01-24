Daniel Bryan Comments On His Current Position In WWE

During an interview with Solo Wrestling, Daniel Bryan commented on his current status in WWE. The transcription below is translated from Spanish:

“I’m still a full-time wrestler today but I don’t think I’ll be a full-time wrestler for much longer, but it’s weird because I’ve never considered the option of retirement. I want to fight until I’m old, and when I say old, I mean very old. I love wrestling and have always been inspired by people like Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk , and even some European wrestlers like Jonny Saint , who was still fighting in his 60s and maybe 70s, and not because they needed the money or because of this or because of the other, they did it because they loved to do it.”

“And obviously as you get older your style has to change, because when I’m 50 I won’t be able to fight like I do now, and right now I can’t fight like I did when I was 25. You have to adapt and evolve.”

“One of the things I try to prioritize is returning the favor to wrestling and WWE because they have given me so much. I’ve had an incredible life, but among many other things, I have great parents, a great sister, great friends, do you know what I mean? If I hadn’t been a wrestler, I would have had an incredible life anyway, but if you realize the things I’ve been able to do and the places I’ve been able to travel to and the things I’ve been able to see and the people I’ve been able to meet, a lot of those things have been for wrestling and for WWE.”

“I have a concept that is not entirely my own, I think a lot of people have this concept of whatever you do, when you leave, you try to leave it better than it was when you arrived. I may not be a full time wrestler in WWE for much longer, and if that’s the case, I want to leave him better than he was when I found him. I want to leave wrestling, in general, better than how I found him.”