Daniel Bryan Deletes Political Tweet, News On WWE Counseling Sessions

– Daniel Bryan sent out a tweet during the U.S. Presidential debate regarding a comment made by Donald Trump:

“‘I am the least racist person in this room’ literally made me laugh out loud. In my hotel room. By myself. #Debates2020”

Bryan quickly deleted the tweet but a cached version of the tweet is still online:

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that on October 28th, all WWE talent are being required to attend a virtual counseling session in regards to maintaining healthy relationships. There will reportedly be a main presentation to all talent and then there will be individual sessions. Meltzer noted that this is a response to the Speaking Out movement and “an attempt to change the longstanding company and industry culture from the prior generation.”