Darby Allin Addresses People Saying He “Wouldn’t Be Able To Walk” By The Age Of 30

Darby Allin of AEW addressed those who said he “wouldn’t be able to walk” by the age of 30 during an interview with Forbes.com.

He said, “People said I wouldn’t be able to walk when I’m 30, and I’m like 30 right now. Everybody keeps upping the age. ‘OK, he made it to 30, so he’s not going to be able to walk when he’s 35.’ Then, when’s 35, ‘Oh, he’s not gonna be able to walk til he’s 40.’ So, they’re just gonna keep pushing it til the day I die.”

“People don’t know this, but I feel great. My mind feels awesome, my body feels awesome. A lot of people really don’t take the time to actually ask me what I do outside the ring, but I feel wonderful.”