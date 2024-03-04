Darby Allin Provides Update On His Health Following AEW Revolution

As seen at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in Sting’s retirement match. Darby took a number of high-risk bumps during the match, including one through a panel of glass.

While speaking with the media after the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, Allin provided an update on his health and future plans.

“I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive. I was in the middle of getting stitched up, but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it, I’m still breathing. I feel fine, and as long as Flair, Steamboat, Sting, the Bucks, everybody else feels fine, then we’re beautiful.”

“I talked to the doctors. They gave me a doctor’s note to climb Mount Everest. I leave on March 27.”

You can watch the media scrum below: