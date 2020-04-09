Dash Wilder Fires Back At Critical Remarks From A Fan

Dash Wilder of The Revival responded to a fan’s criticism of Chad Gable for not having charisma:

Chad Gable is a freak of nature. His natural talent is amazing, but somehow his discipline & work ethic surpasses that. Watching him from his first match in NXT until now is unbelievable. We’ve probably wrestled him literally hundreds of times by now & he always makes us better. — D. Wheeler (@DashWilderWWE) April 9, 2020

You’re an absolute fool. He has more charisma in his pinky than most do in their whole body. Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it’s not there. Know facts before speaking. https://t.co/bK8NXmicjC — D. Wheeler (@DashWilderWWE) April 9, 2020