Date And Location Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2026

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view (PPV) will take place on Friday, May 15th, at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Last year, ROH Supercard of Honor was held in Arlington, Texas, and featured a double main event. Bandido defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the ROH World Championship, while Athena triumphed over Thunder Rosa to keep the ROH Women’s World Championship.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed in December, following ROH Final Battle, that Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, and Final Battle would all return in 2026. While not officially confirmed, ROH PPVs have traditionally been available on HonorClub. As of now, no matches have been announced for the PPV, which will be ROH’s first since Final Battle.