Dave Bautista Believed Vince McMahon Was Going To Fire Him Over 2005 Royal Rumble Match Botch

WWE legend Dave Bautista appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the 2005 Royal Rumble Match botch that led to Vince McMahon running down to the ring and tearing both his quads.

Bautista said, “I think later on, I didn’t realize during the match, I didn’t know why he was sitting there. I had no idea what was going on, I was just worried about the match. Then they got him out of there. I think I found out later on.”

On being worried he was going to get fired over it:

“I got to the building and somebody immediately said, ‘Vince wants to see you in his office.’ I was saying, ‘Ah, here it comes.’ So I went to his office, and my heart is beating, just in my head I’m packing my bags.”

On McMahon being in a good mood when he arrived:

“I was like, ‘You’re not going to fire me?’ And he goes, ‘No, I loved it. It was real. It was so great, and it was real, and nobody knew what was going happen.’ He loved it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.