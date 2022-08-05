Dave Bautista in Talks With Netflix to Star in Jeff Tomsic’s “Unleashed” Movie

According to Deadline, former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is in negotiations with Netflix to star in TAG’s Jeff Tomsic film “Unleashed.”

Along with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner from the movie Good Fear, Bautista would also produce the movie with his partner Jonathan Meisner. Jim and Brian Kehoe, the “Blockers,” are penning the script.

In the movie, Bautista will reportedly “play a police officer who’s best friends with a canine partner that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more pooch partners, until he is teamed with Zeus.”

Furthermore, Bautista is presently filming for Dune 2, according to the article.

Next month at TIFF, Bautista’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will have its premiere before going live on Netflix. He recently finished shooting the M. Night Shyamalan picture Knock at the Cabin.

He plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is still in post-production. In the Lost Lands, Universe’s Most Wanted, and Groove Tails are more films in which he will appear.