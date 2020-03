With the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Tampa being canceled, the “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia addressed the status of the event:

Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iuXwRWJ4iL

— Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 17, 2020