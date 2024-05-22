David Penzer Addresses Not Being Interviewed For VICE TV’s Who Killed WCW?

Former WCW and TNA ring announcer David Penzer spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight on a number of topics including how he was not interviewed for VICE TV’s “Who Killed WCW?” four-part docuseries.

Penzer said, “I was not. I was in talks with them about it. They were interested. I don’t know if this is what I was told or if it’s true, but at some point, they had to decide, ‘These are the eight or ten people we’re going to interview,’ and I didn’t make the cut. I understood, it was no hard feelings. If you have to pick between David Penzer and Eric Bischoff or David Penzer and Kevin Nash, you’re stupid not to get the main guys.”

“They were going to use me sort of as my book is, as just a non-wrestler watching it all and what my perspective was. I was one of the last cuts they made and that’s cool. I would have been excited to do it, but quite frankly, if you want to hear my take on it, just buy the book. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

You can check out Penzer’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)