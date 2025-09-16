Dax Harwood Says FTR Will Retire If They Lose At AEW All Out: Toronto

A major showdown has been confirmed for this weekend’s AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view, as FTR will collide with the reunited pairing of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

The match already carries big stakes, but Dax Harwood of FTR raised them even higher when he made a bold claim on social media. Responding to a fan who asked what happens if FTR falls short against the legendary duo, Harwood didn’t mince words:

“I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor,” Harwood wrote.

The tag team clash is part of a loaded All Out card from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Other announced matches include Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, with more bouts still to come.

AEW All Out: Toronto goes down this Saturday, September 20—the same day WWE presents its WrestlePalooza ESPN debut special.