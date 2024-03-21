Deadline To Answer To Janel Grant Lawsuit Is Given To John Laurinaitis

Following a lawsuit alleging that he was involved in sex trafficking, sharing explicit videos and nude photos of Janel Grant without her consent, and other things from the former WWE employee, Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, has been in the news a lot.

The lawsuit also names the company and former WWE executive John Laurnatis. A lawyer for the former WWE executive stated at the time that Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will vigorously defend them in court.

The attorney also stated, “Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider, Laurinaitis will be the first defendant in the suit to respond, having recently filed a waiver of service on March 20 with the United States District Court of Connecticut.

This means he has informed the Court that he is aware of Grant’s lawsuit against him and others, without having to be served with it. He has stated that he will respond within 60 days, as of March 15.