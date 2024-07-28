DELTA Brady Comments On Her Last Match In Australia Prior To Rumored WWE Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, DELTA Brady is believed to be joining WWE soon after taking part in a tryouts earlier this year. DELTA recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and reflected on wrestling her final match in Australia, which took place earlier this month at RCW’s Heavy is the Crown.

DELTA wrote, “3 weeks ago I had the most emotional, challenging and meaningful match of my career. It’s taken me some time to look back on the photos and videos worried I’d get too upset about it. But looking back at all the faces, the signs, being surrounded by the people that love and support me, there’s nothing but happiness. Mat and Chris Basso have truly built such a magical place that is Riot City Wrestling. Because of them, we are good people. We are great wrestlers. We are a family. I hope more and more people have the privilege to experience RCW and if you’re lucky, sit under their learning tree.Along with Matt Hayter, who is notoriously known for bullying you into being a better wrestler. Without it, I don’t think I would have been able to escalate the way that I have the past 2 years. You give so much of your time to people to help them grow and watch them succeed. You have a brilliant mind and a true love for wrestling. And of course, my brother Dean Brady. If it weren’t for you letting me come to the wrestling gym to workout with you, we wouldn’t be where we are. You have always been an inspiration my entire life and you will continue to be. Thank you for putting in countless hours, days and years into my growth as a wrestler and a person.I went from having my first match with you in a car park in front of 30 people to my last match with you in front on a sold out crowd of over 400. We’ve come a long way and I have cherished every moment. Best tag partner, best friend, best big brother. Thank you all for the best 5 years of my life. Here’s to many, many more.”

You can check out DELTA’s post below.