Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Her Emotional State At The Time Of Her WWE Release

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics including her emotions at the time of her WWE release and joining TNA soon after.

Purrazzo said, “It was different coming into AEW.” “I was a completely different person than when I started with then Impact Wrestling. I was just off of being released from NXT, kind of not doing anything. Honestly, I was in a really weird personal space that I didn’t even know if I wanted to keep wrestling at that point. I just had completely fallen out of love with the only thing I ever loved. So it was a really weird [feeling of] I don’t even know who I am anymore.”

“When I spoke to [Impact executive] Scott D’Amore, and this was back in April 2020, we had a really good understanding of the place that I was in. We were just going to feel it out and see how I felt coming in, and if it was going to be long term, then we’d talk later down the road.”

You can check out Purrazzo’s comments in the video below.