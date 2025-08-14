Aleister Black On Differences Between Working For Triple H And Vince McMahon

WWE star Aleister Black discussed his return to the company with The Ringer.

Black said, “It was one of those surreal moments, because I wanted to come back for a while, and it was in the works for a minute.”

He continued, “And to come back the way that I was allowed to come back, and then the same day my wife — after like being in a company for seven years — getting her first singles title on that same night, was absolutely great.”

On working for Triple H vs. Vince McMahon:

“Vince is no longer with us in terms of like heading the company [which is the major difference]. Triple H, obviously, different atmosphere, different approach, very professional, but in a way that there’s a lot better, in my opinion, engagement with the office. And I’ve always had a good relationship with Hunter. I feel like I’m able to always kind of express how I feel with certain things or like he will listen to me. He’ll always have great ideas for me. And you know, I’ll present them with one thing. I’ve been doing that since NXT. He sees what I’m trying to do, and then will make it work even better.”

Black added, “So you know, like, that for me is the biggest difference the first night I came back.”

