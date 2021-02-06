Deonna Purrazzo Sets The Record Straight About Steve Cutler – Covid-19 Story

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Vince McMahon was said to be “livid” after finding out that there was a New Year’s party which led to Steve Cutler testing positive:

“The belief is that it had to do with his New Year’s Eve party that led to that and that McMahon had promised a few wrestlers like Reigns a safe environment when he returned and Cutler was around all the talent.”

Cutler’s girlfriend, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, addressed the report:

We attended a NYE party, like dozens of other people. When Steve tested positive prior to SD, he was sent home and immediately started quarantine. He was NOT at work while being positive. Stop misconstruing the truth for clickbait. https://t.co/bIHwdUjlJm — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 6, 2021

Okay but other people still employed did too… 🤔 https://t.co/9s1hb2Uq0B — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 6, 2021