Details On “Long Talk” The Undertaker Had With One Specific WWE Star Backstage At 8/12 Raw

The Undertaker is the former longtime locker room leader of WWE, and while the company was near his hometown stomping grounds in Austin, Texas for the August 12 episode of Raw, “The Dead Man” provided some leadership for one particular member of the current WWE locker room.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, “Six Feet Under,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed that he had a long talk with Ludwig Kaiser while backstage at the 8/12 installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

“I’m high on [Ludwig Kaiser],” Undertaker said while discussing talent he is fond of from the current WWE roster. “Obviously, Gunther is a little bit farther along but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he’s going to be special. He’s easy to hate.”

Undertaker added, “What was really refreshing to me was I was giving him my perspective on what he should be doing, and he was like, ‘That’s what I’ve been feeling, I’ve been feeling all of this.’ And he’s just been waiting for his opportunity because he’s been in the shadow of Gunther.”

While still on the topic of talent he thinks highly of, “The Phenom” spoke more about the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“Gunther, he’s the real deal,” Taker said. “He’s a throwback.”

He continued, “I thought [his WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory at WWE SummerSlam] was a good move. Damian [Priest] was protected in it. The finish got a little bit screwed up but Damian was protected, got the title on Gunther and now the table is being set.”

