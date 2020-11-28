Details On NXT’s Upcoming WWE Network Special

As PWMania.com previously reported, November 28 will see a new special collection of non-WWE indie content drop on the WWE Network. This includes, “The Best of NXT in PROGRESS, Vol. 2” is coming very soon.

The entire runtime is 02:05:40, and the description notes the following:

“The past and present of the black and gold brand are on display in this second collection of NXT’s top talent competing for PROGRESS Wrestling. Roderick Strong battles Aleister Black. Keith Lee and Riddle team up to form the Limitless Bros. Samoa Joe, Tommaso Ciampa, Toni Storm and more enter the squared circle.”

You can check out the match listing below.

Match Listing:

Chapter 14: Thunderbastard (July 27, 2014)

Samoa Joe vs Rampage Brown

Chapter 19: Super Strong Style 16 – 2015 – Night 1 (May 24, 2015)

Roderick Strong vs Tommy End (Aleister Black)

Chapter 24: Hit The North (December 6, 2015)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Chapter 49: Super Strong Style 16 – 2017 – Night 2 (May 28, 2017)

Matt Riddle vs Jeff Cobb

Chapter 50: I Give It Six Months (June 25, 2017)

Toni Storm vs Kay Lee Ray

Chapter 50: I Give It Six Months (June 25, 2017)

Pete Dunne vs Donovan Dijak (Dominik Dijakovic)

Chapter 95: Still Chasing (September 15, 2019)

Moustache Mountain vs Limitless Bros