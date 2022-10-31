Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall.

Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.

According to the report, NOAH had Nakamura on their list of people they wanted to bring in as soon as Muto decided to go on this retirement tour. Initially, no agreement was reached between NOAH and WWE, but NOAH continued to talk with WWE after Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO until an agreement was reached on October 26th.

Nakamura told Tokyo Sports that WWE was rooting for him and joked that this is the forbidden door.

“There were people in WWE who pushed me forward. It’s nothing short of a miracle. Of course, I wanted to do it. It was an area that no one had ever stepped into, or rather, I opened a door that no one had been able to pry open. Ha ha ha… It’s a real ‘Forbidden Door.’”

Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta will take place on January 22, 2023 in Yokohama at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event, where he will team with AEW’s Sting.