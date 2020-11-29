In an interview with SI.com, The Godfather provided details on The Undertaker’s backstage farewell celebration with the Bone Street Krew. It was noted that there was an invite-only private celebration in the hotel’s lounge and bar with guests only being served whiskey and beer with no food.

The Godfather provided some additional comments:

“For that one night, the past came back to life. If you didn’t know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.”

“When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, ‘Let’s do a BSK reunion,’. We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.”

“Mark is honest, he respects the business and he never forgets about his friends. He changed the business, especially for big men. He’s one of a kind. All of us that could be there on Saturday were there, and we had a hell of a night. I’ll remember it forever.”