Details On What Mark Henry Is Currently Doing In AEW

In an interview with dallasnews.com, Mark Henry talked about his role as a coach in AEW and who he’s been working with:

“Darby Allin, a lot of stuff outside of wrestling. Will Hobbs, in wrestling. He had a match with [Adam] Page two weeks ago that was the best match he’s ever had. All of the big guys, I want them to concentrate and focus on being big guys. There’s a negative stigmatism to being big in wrestling – you’re not athletic, you can’t move, you can’t flip or fly. There’s a place for it if you’re the big guy, and it’s my job to teach them and give them the understanding. All of them know how, but my expertise is when and why?”

“It’s awesome. I never thought I was a teacher. I never thought I had those chops. My wife was a teacher by trade, and I didn’t think I had enough patience to be a teacher. I can’t teach math. I can’t teach English. I won’t be able to teach science. But wrestling is so much a part of the oxygen that I breathe that it’s very easy for me to do. If you are a pro wrestler, and you have a conversation with me, you’re going to come away from that conversation knowing more about yourself because I diagnose whatever your illness is, and then I give you the cure.”

Daniel Bryan Has Reportedly Already Signed A Contract With AEW