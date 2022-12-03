Dexter Lumis Returns to NXT at Live Event and Reunites With Indi Hartwell (Photos)

WWE NXT fans were treated to a special moment at a non-televised live event this week.

Dexter Lumis returned to WWE NXT to reunite with Indi Hartwell.

The two were members of The Way and quickly became company favorites. During the COVID-19 pandemic, their romance storyline became one of the best parts of NXT television.

Lumis and Hartwell were married at the memorable “In-Dex” wedding segment that took place last September on an episode of WWE NXT. They married but divorced after Lumis was fired from his job. Triple H brought him back earlier this year.

Lumis had teased on Twitter that he would return to NXT for a live event, which he did on Friday night in Jacksonville.

The segment occurred after Lumis defeated Javier Bernal. The two stars hugged, and fans were overjoyed to see them back together.

The two haven’t been seen together in some time, which created a “special moment” atmosphere that the NXT Universe in attendance at the NXT Jacksonville event were treated to.

After the show, photos of the In-Dex in-ring reunion, which saw the two embrace as the fans popped, surfaced on social media. Check out the photos via the tweets embedded below.

Click here for NXT live event results. You can check out some photos from the segment below: