Dijak Looks Back On What He Learned From His Time As T-Bar In Retribution

WWE NXT star Dijak recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to a fan’s post about what he learned from his time as T-Bar in the Retribution faction.

Dijak wrote, “Obviously I s***post a lot, especially about T-Bar and Retribution, and deservedly so because it was awful… BUT, I’ll say this.It taught us perspective, how to endure, how to appreciate, and how to fight for everything. Take something valuable from every experience. We did.”

You can check out Dijak’s post below.