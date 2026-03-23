Disney Releases First Trailer For Live-Action Moana Starring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for its live-action adaptation of Moana, featuring Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10, 2026.

Johnson previously voiced Maui in the original animated film and its sequel Moana 2, and now brings the character to life in a live-action setting. The movie stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and is directed by Thomas Kail, best known for Hamilton. Johnson also serves as a producer alongside Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda under his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

The story follows Moana as she answers the ocean’s call and sets sail beyond the reef of Motunui alongside Maui in a quest to restore prosperity to her people. The film will feature original songs by Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, with Mancina also composing the score. Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated version, is serving as an executive producer.

The project arrives during a busy stretch for Johnson. His performance in The Smashing Machine earned him a Golden Globe nomination for portraying MMA legend Mark Kerr, and he remains attached to upcoming projects from Martin Scorsese and Benny Safdie, as well as the third installment of the rebooted Jumanji series.

On the wrestling side, Johnson is not expected to appear at WrestleMania 42 this year, though he has teased a potential involvement at WrestleMania 43 in 2027.