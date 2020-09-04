Do WWE Officials Think Brock Lesnar Would “Jump Ship” To AEW?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. In case you missed our earlier report, Tony Khan refused to comment on the rumors of Lesnar possibly showing up in AEW during a media conference call on Thursday. He said,

“I can’t comment on that at this time. But I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years. He’s a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is. He’s one of the great working big men I’ve ever seen, one of the the great athletes in history of the wrestling business. I have so much respect for him. But yeah, I couldn’t comment on that.”

With that being said, many people are under the impression that Lesnar would only work for the top companies in the United States which would be WWE or UFC. The feeling within WWE is that when Lesnar is ready to wrestle again he’ll give Vince McMahon a call and that if WWE needs Lesnar, they will give him an offer he can’t refuse. Of course, money often talks. As of July 2020, Shahid Khan’s personal net worth was $8 billion. He is the 234th richest person in the world. Vince McMahon is worth 1.8 billion as of 2020. As of this writing, Lesnar has no plans of returning to MMA.

Chris Jericho had some interesting comments regarding Lesnar during a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated podcast, saying he doesn’t think Lesnar is a free agent at all. He said,

“The only reason why the rumor’s there is somebody said ‘free agent’. I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all. I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that… I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn’t going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with. So would Brock fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who’s to say, but I think UFC, AEW… I think it’s just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock’s contract expires. Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be. So I don’t think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he’s like currently not under contract right now. The amount of money it would take him to tear him away from from the world of WWE would, A, be astronomical, B, Vince will never allow it to happen and, C, I don’t know if you could make that investment back, or if it would even be worth it for AEW at this point in time or UFC, or any company other than WWE.”