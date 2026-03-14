Dominik Mysterio Admits He Initially Had Doubts About Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio recently reflected on the early days of The Judgment Day and admitted that he originally had doubts about the group’s long-term success.

Speaking during an interview with The Collection, Mysterio revealed that he was unsure about the faction when he first became involved, explaining that the concept initially felt unusual to him.

“No, not at all. Man, I fought it for a long time. I just — I don’t know — it felt weird and hokey at the very beginning of it. But then something happened where all four of us clicked.”

According to Mysterio, the turning point came when the members of the group began developing strong chemistry behind the scenes, which translated naturally into their on-screen performances. “And I think that’s kind of what made it work, because we all kind of clicked outside of the ring. We were all riding together, so it all kind of transitioned to inside of the ring.”

Since forming, The Judgment Day has become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, with its members frequently holding championships and playing major roles in company storylines.

“And man, it just worked. Like you said, there’s not one time in Judgment Day where we haven’t had a championship, or all of us covered in gold, or constantly kicking people out to bring people in. It’s just crazy, man. It’s insane.”

The group has undergone several changes over the years, but it has remained a consistent presence on WWE Raw and across WWE programming.