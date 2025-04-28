Dominik Mysterio Admits Title Celebration Was A Direct “FU” To His Family

Fresh off capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio appeared on Busted Open Radio and made a bold claim — that he has already surpassed his legendary father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik questioned Rey’s career trajectory compared to his own rise in WWE:

“How long did it take pops to win a single title that wasn’t the Cruiserweight in WWE? How long did it take him? I don’t… you have to Google it. You gotta google it because people don’t know people don’t know that, at least.”

He then outlined his own rapid list of accomplishments:

“And it took me, so year one, I was already a tag champ. Year three, I was the singles champ down at NXT. Year four, I already surpassed him as the greatest mysterious [Mysterio] of all time, winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.”

Dominik also pointedly compared their WrestleMania milestones:

“How long did it take that man to get a WrestleMania moment? Just saying, speaking facts.”

Continuing his antagonistic stance toward his family, Dominik described what happened during his victory celebration when he spotted his mother in the crowd:

“I did one long glance, and out of the corner of my eye I saw my mom, and the only thing I did was shove the title directly in her face. Because I’m pretty sure none of them thought I could do it either.”

When asked if the gesture was meant as an “FU,” Dominik simply replied:

“It totally does.”

