Dominik Mysterio And Liv Morgan’s Storyline Continues To Develop

For the past few weeks, the main storyline on WWE Raw has revolved around Liv Morgan pursuing Dominik Mysterio and attempting to separate him from Rhea Ripley because their feud was supposed to take place before Rhea became injured.

Ripley injured her shoulder during a brawl segment on the April 8th episode of Raw, when Morgan attacked her backstage. She was expected to be out of action for at least four months. She vacated the Women’s World Title, which Morgan eventually won from Becky Lynch. Rhea’s feud with Morgan is expected to resume when she returns.

Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder rather than undergoing surgery. However, she may miss her scheduled return date.

On Raw, Morgan invited Mysterio to her hotel room, made out with him, and did other things as part of the storyline.

Morgan recently took to Twitter to share that she was thinking of Dom while wearing his t-shirt, with the caption “Thinking of u 😘.”

Mysterio later reposted it, adding to the storyline between the three.