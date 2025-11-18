Dominik Mysterio Calls John Cena Rivalry A Career Blessing

Dominik Mysterio appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his highly anticipated rematch against John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Judgment Day star mixed gratitude with classic heel confidence as he discussed facing the “Greatest of All Time” once more.

Mysterio emphasized how significant it is to be one of Cena’s final opponents as the 16-time World Champion’s career draws to a close.

“It’s a huge blessing for me to be able to get three out of his last four matches in the WWE,” Mysterio said.

But in true “Dirty Dom” fashion, the praise ended quickly as he doubled down on his intention to derail Cena’s farewell tour.

“… I’m excited to put the final nail in his coffin,” Mysterio declared.

Their rematch carries additional emotion and stakes, as it will take place in San Diego — Dominik Mysterio’s hometown. Mysterio is looking to avenge his recent loss on Monday Night Raw, where Cena defeated him to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Cena vs. Mysterio is set for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.