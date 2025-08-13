Dominik Mysterio Makes Wild Guesses About El Grande Americano

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about several topics, including his prediction for the identity of El Grande Americano.

Mysterio said, “I have absolutely no idea, and the thing is. It could be so many guys, right?”

He continued, “But I don’t know. Here’s my thing. What if we’re all wrong and it’s like everyone thinks who they think it is and then it ends up being like… I don’t know, f***ing Mark Jindrak or something.”

Mysterio added, “I don’t know, like it could literally be anybody like, so maybe it’s freaking Mr Iguana with a mask, I don’t know.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)