Dominik Mysterio Reacts To Mustafa Ali’s WWE Release Prior To Their No Mercy Match

WWE NXT North American champion Dominik Mysterio commented on Mustafa Ali’s release prior to their planned match at the No Mercy PLE during an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast…

“Yeah, you know, it’s a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I’m just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be.”

Dominik is set to defend his title against Dragon Lee on Monday’s episode of RAW, and Ali was supposed to appear on the show.

(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)