Dominik Mysterio Says He Never Felt Like He Was In His Dad’s Shadow

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with ESPN Dayton on a number of topics including how he never felt like he was in WWE Hall of Famer Rey Myterio’s shadow.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I never really looked at it as like being in his shadow. It was almost just like I knew what had to be done and the path straight ahead and I just kind of kept my head down and kept working. I didn’t really focus about filling in his shoes … I never really focused too much on him being kind of like my ball and chain, kind of holding me down a little bit.”

“The company having the trust in me to main event, I was the first person to main event Smackdown, NXT and Raw all in the same week, so like things like that I don’t really like think about it because life is just moving so fast.”

You can check out Dominik Mysterio’s comments in the video below.