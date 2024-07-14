Dominik Mysterio Says He Plans To Fix Things With Rhea Ripley On Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE star “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with ESPN Daytona on a number of topics including how he plans to fix things with Ripley this coming week on RAW following Mami’s return to the company this past Monday night to confront Mysterio and Morgan as they were celebrating their Mixed Tag Team Match victory.

“Prior to Mami, once I had finally beaten that deadbeat, I was about a ten. I was about a solid 9.5-10. Not even taking Liv into consideration. Just the fact that I had beaten that deadbeat. Once Mami’s music hit and everything happened afterward, I felt like I was at about a two, maybe a one. I tried my best to communicate with her. She’s kind of avoided me as of now, but she kind of has no choice but to see me on Mondays. So, I’m going to fix things. I’m going to do my best to fix things on Monday.”

