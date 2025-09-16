Dominik Mysterio Scheduled To Appear At A AAA TV Taping

AAA has announced that reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who won the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on Friday, September 12, will be part of their television taping on September 27 at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

AAA wrote, “Dominik Mysterio (@DomMysterio35)’s celebration as the new AAA Mega Champion after #WorldsCollide continues and will take place on September 27 during the #AlianzasAAA Tour in Mexico City.”