Dominik Mysterio Wants To Hold The WWE Title Longer Than His Father Did

WWE star and Judgment Day “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with ESPN Daytona on a number of topics including how he wants to hold the WWE Championship longer than his father WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio did.

Dominik Mysterio said, “With the legacy that Cody’s building on on SmackDown for for the Undisputed Title and the legacy that’s being built currently for the World Heavyweight Championship.” “Which Seth started and now Damian is carrying it. So I don’t know, man. I think it’s pretty special because my deadbeat ended up holding the World Title two times. Then, he ended up winning the WWE title just once for, I believe, it was maybe 30 minutes, and then Cena came back and took it from him.”

“So, I think right now, I would love to beat his 30-minute record of WWE Champion. So I think the WWE Undisputed Title that Cody currently has; it has Mysterio history written all over it.”

You can check out Dominik Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)