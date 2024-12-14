Donovan Dijak Looks Back On Working Under Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics, including what it was like working under Vince McMahon.

Dijak said, “I felt like Vince was probably past his prime when I was, you know, underneath him and there was a lot of difficulty in terms of timing and adjusting things at the last minute.”

On his experiences with Triple H:

“I can’t draw a direct comparison [with Vince McMahon], unfortunately. The reality of the situation is that my time under Triple H as a main roster booker was like the four weeks before I got called down to NXT… In those eight to nine weeks, give or take a week or two, I don’t think I was on RAW once — so what can I say about it?”

