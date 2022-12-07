Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?

Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside.

While Gulak did not directly interact with Dempsey or Walker, his appearance briefly distracted Dempsey. Dempsey won the match by submission, and Gulak left as soon as it was over.

Gulak, a member of the SmackDown roster, last wrestled on television on August 26th, when he was defeated by Karrion Kross. Since then, Gulak has worked several live event matches and SmackDown dark matches, most recently losing to Shinsuke Nakamura prior to the December 2 SmackDown and defeating Humberto prior to the November 11 show. Gulak also assisted in the preparations for Logan Paul’s recent WWE Crown Jewel loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has in store for Gulak in NXT, but early speculation suggests that he and William Regal’s son will face off in a battle of mat technicians.

Dempsey joined the main NXT brand in late August, following the conclusion of the NXT UK brand. He lost his debut match to Andre Chase on August 30, but then defeated Bodhi Hayward on NXT Level Up and Chase on the November 8 NXT show. Dempsey has worked three live event matches since then, including a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on November 12 in Orlando, a loss to Josh Briggs and Brook Jensen on November 19 in Lakeland, and a loss to Axiom and Oro Mensah on December 3 in Gainesville with Myles Borne. Dempsey has worked 7 NXT matches since joining the brand in August, including tonight’s victory over Walker. He agreed to terms with WWE in January 2021.

Gulak hasn’t wrestled in NXT since losing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Lio Rush on the October 9, 2019 episode.

Below is video of Dempsey vs. Walker and Gulak’s appearance, as well as related tweets: