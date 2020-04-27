Drew Gulak Injured?, Latest Update On The Future Of WWE NXT UK

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– According to a tweet from Drew Gulak, he is out of action with an injury after he was “attacked” by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast. Gulak says he’s “out due to injury but I’m also missing out on what would have been my first Money in the Bank match.”

As of this writing, there is no word on whether Gulak is legitimately injured or if it’s just him selling the SmackDown angle.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, the status of the NXT UK brand is also up in the air. With WWE continually looking at ways to downsize amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are serious questions about NXT UK as it is a brand that is losing money. As well, WWE only created NXT UK to counter the anticipated ITV World of Sports promotion, which has long been defunct.

