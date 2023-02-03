Drew McIntyre Addresses Reports About the Banger Bros Name

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre and Scott Fishman from Sports Illustrated had a chance to speak briefly about WWE 2K23.

McIntyre addressed reports that they may or may not be using the Banger Bros name any more. When asked what they should be called, he replied:

“We call ourselves The Banger Bros, and we have fun with it because Sheamus says banger after banger and we’re bros.”

The mood in the locker room:

“Very positive. As far as I’ve seen over the past few years, it’s always been very positive. There’s some big changes that have happened, but not that many changes. The company has been more successful than ever over these past few years making billion dollar profits and cutting all these new deals. So to change the entire game plan would be insanity. But obviously, with Triple H putting a new set of eyes on things, trying some new ideas, bringing in some new talent, and bringing in some of our friends that we haven’t seen for a while, there is a buzz in the locker room of who’s going to show up next there and what’s going to happen next. So, yea, positivity.”

On who he wants to see come in:

“Lots of people I want to see come in, but they’re currently under contract with other places. So we’ll see what will happen in the future.”

You can check out the interview below:



