Drew McIntyre Addresses The ‘Sparks Fly’ Line From WWE RAW

In an interview with Forbes.com, Drew McIntyre commented on his line from WWE RAW that appeared to be a shot at the explosion “duds” from AEW Revolution. Here was what McIntyre said on RAW:

“I noticed that MVP made some guarantees tonight. That’s such a dangerous thing to do in this industry. If you make a guarantee and don’t deliver, fans get upset and sparks fly.”

McIntyre addressed the line in the Forbes interview:

“Everyone seems to think ‘writers are gonna put all this together,’ they don’t. Drew McIntyre’s out there, and I’ve got no idea what I’m gonna say and I kind of say how I feel.”

“I went out there, I said that, and I [heard] ‘sparks fly’ come out my mouth. I didn’t think twice about it, I just rolled right through it, I said my whole interview and watched the match ringside—which was an awesome match. I came back, and somebody came up to me and said ‘I saw what you did there.’ ‘What did I do?’ And then they played it out to me and I went ‘Oh, yeah, that could be taken that way.’”

“Maybe subconsciously I made a joke…I don’t like that shot back-and-forth stuff, I don’t see the point it’s not good for business.”