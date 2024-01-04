Drew McIntyre Believes His Future Is Uncertain After Losing To Seth Rollins On WWE RAW

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his world heavyweight title on the “Day 1” 2024 episode of WWE RAW. McIntyre expressed uncertainty about his future in a video posted to his Twitter/X account.

“Got all the messages, sorry if I’ve not replied. I’ve seen what everybody has been saying. What’s next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing. The honest answer is I don’t know.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire around WrestleMania 40.