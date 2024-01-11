Drew McIntyre Continues To Take Shots On CM Punk On Social Media

Drew McIntyre continues to poke at CM Punk on social media following their promo battle on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

After the show, he posted a photo of himself mocking CM Punk laying in the corner by doing it himself. The caption read, “Welcome back….kid.”

In a follow-up post on X, “The Scottish Warrior” shared footage of their segment from the 1/8 Raw along with a caption that read, “‘Best in the World’ they said ….”

A third and final post shared on Wednesday saw McIntyre take yet another dig at “The Second City Saint” with an image of McIntyre’s chest poked out on Raw and Punk’s head lining up with it. The caption to that one read, “Say it to my chest.”

Check out the trio of X posts from Drew McIntyre’s official account below.